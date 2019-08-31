Thomas, King lift Visalia over Modesto 9-2

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Alek Thomas homered and singled, driving home two runs as the Visalia Rawhide topped the Modesto Nuts 9-2 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rawhide and a three-game winning streak for the Nuts.

Alex King doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Visalia.

Visalia had a big four-run third inning in the blowout victory. Thomas hit a two-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

Visalia starter Justin Vernia (8-3) picked up the win after allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Austin Hutchison (5-12) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Keegan McGovern homered and singled for the Nuts.

Visalia improved to 19-10 against Modesto this season.