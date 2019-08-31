Buchholz expected to start as Blue Jays host the Astros

Houston Astros (88-48, first in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-82, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (4-6, 5.14 ERA) Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (0-3, 5.87 ERA)

LINE: Astros -169; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Bregman and the Astros will take on the Blue Jays Saturday.

The Blue Jays are 26-41 on their home turf. Toronto is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Randal Grichuk leads the team with 59 total runs batted in.

The Astros have gone 37-31 away from home. Houston has hit 230 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Alex Bregman leads the club with 32, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats. The Astros won the last meeting 7-4. Collin McHugh earned his fourth victory and George Springer went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Houston. Trent Thornton registered his ninth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 50 extra base hits and is batting .234. Bo Bichette is 14-for-45 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Bregman leads the Astros with 32 home runs home runs and is slugging .566. Jose Altuve is 15-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Astros: 8-2, .302 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Carlos Correa: (back).