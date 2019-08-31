Bubic helps to shut out Myrtle Beach, Wilmington wins 6-0

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Kris Bubic and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Wilmington Blue Rocks topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-0 on Saturday.

Bubic (7-4) went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking three to get the win. Alexander Vargas (2-5) went five innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

In the bottom of the second, Wilmington took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Cristian Perez that scored Dennicher Carrasco. The Blue Rocks then added four runs in the third and a run in the eighth. In the third, Kyle Kasser drove in two runs and Carrasco drove in one, while Kyle Isbel scored on a forceout in the eighth.

Kasser tripled and singled twice, driving home three runs in the win.

The Pelicans were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their 16th shutout of the year.

With the win, Wilmington improved to 10-2 against Myrtle Beach this season.