Bart hits walk-off double in 10th, Richmond beats Bowie 3-2

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Joey Bart had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Bowie Baysox 3-2 on Saturday.

The Baysox took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Cedric Mullins hit an RBI single, scoring Preston Palmeiro.

Jamie Callahan (1-0) got the win in relief while Jay Flaa (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Despite the loss, Bowie is 14-6 against Richmond this season.