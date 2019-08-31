Gonzalez leads West Virginia to 3-1 win over Mahoning Valley

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Domingo Gonzalez threw six scoreless innings, leading the West Virginia Black Bears over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a 3-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Gonzalez (1-0) allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking one to pick up the win.

West Virginia started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Blake Sabol advanced to second on a walk by Fernando Villegas, went to third on a single by Kyle Wilkie, and then scored on a single by Wilkie.

After West Virginia added two runs, the Scrappers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Yainer Diaz scored on an error.

Gregori Vasquez (1-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

For the Scrappers, Will Brennan doubled twice.

The Black Bears swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2 in eight innings. West Virginia improved to 6-3 against Mahoning Valley this season.