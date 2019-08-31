Fassnacht hits walk-off single in 10th, Williamsport beats State College 3-2

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Nate Fassnacht hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Williamsport Crosscutters topped the State College Spikes 3-2 on Saturday.

Nicolas Torres scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Spikes tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Pedro Pages scored on an error as part of a two-run inning.

Anton Kuznetsov (3-1) got the win in relief while Fabian Blanco (3-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Despite the loss, State College is 8-4 against Williamsport this season.