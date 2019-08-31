Proctor’s double leads Bowling Green to 5-4 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Ford Proctor hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-4 win over the South Bend Cubs on Saturday.

Osmy Gregorio scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on a forceout and advanced to third on a double by Proctor.

Nathan Witt (2-5) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Eugenio Palma (5-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Several Cubs chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Clayton Daniel doubled twice and singled. The Cubs squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss.