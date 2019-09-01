Giarratano, Squier lead Stockton to 12-5 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Nico Giarratano hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Payton Squier had three hits and scored three runs as the Stockton Ports beat the San Jose Giants 12-5 on Saturday.

The double by Giarratano, part of a three-run inning, gave the Ports a 4-2 lead before Yhoelnys Gonzalez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Ports later scored in four additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the ninth.

Kumar Nambiar (1-0) got the win in relief while San Jose starter Jose Marte (3-9) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Giants, Diego Rincones reached base four times.