Jackson has 5 RBI, leads Orem to 18-5 win over Ogden

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Jeremiah Jackson drove in five runs, while Caleb Scires and Morgan McCullough drove in three apiece as the Orem Owlz beat the Ogden Raptors 18-5 on Saturday.

Jackson homered and singled twice, driving in five runs and scoring three.

Orem had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring nine runs in the second inning and four in the sixth.

In the second, Scires hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by McCullough, while Jackson hit a three-run home run and McCullough hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jose Natera (2-3) got the win in relief while Ogden starter Alfredo Tavarez (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.