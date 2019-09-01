Sports
Rincon’s home run leads Tulsa over Corpus Christi in 10 innings
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Carlos Rincon hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tulsa Drillers to a 6-4 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday.
The home run by Rincon scored Omar Estevez.
The Hooks tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Stephen Wrenn hit a two-run home run.
Reliever Shea Spitzbarth (3-3) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four to pick up the win. Carlos Sanabria (4-3) went two innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out one and walked one.
Connor Wong homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs in the win.
With the win, Tulsa improved to 9-4 against Corpus Christi this season.
Comments