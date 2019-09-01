Plum scores 17 in the fourth; Aces rally, beat Sparks 92-86

A'ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby each had a double-double and Kelsey Plum scored 17 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Las Vegas Aces rally for a 92-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night.

Wilson had 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Hamby added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 14 points and Epiphanny Prince — who signed with the Aces on Wednesday and played in her first WNBA game since July 2018 — had 10 points for Las Vegas (20-12).

The Aces moved a half-game in front of Los Angeles (19-12) for third in the WNBA standings with three games to play. The top four teams earn a first-round bye in the playoffs, which begin Sept. 11.

Hamby made back-to-back baskets to close the third quarter and the Aces scored 14 of the first 18 points in the fourth to take their first lead when Plum hit a pull-up jumper to make it 72-70 with 6:21 to play. Chiney Ogwumike made a layup to tie it but Wilson answered with a jumper to spark a 12-0 run that made it 86-77 with less than three minutes left. Plum made two free throws and a jumper, hit McBride for a 3-pointer and then capped the spurt with a 3 of her own.

Las Vegas, which shot 40% through the first three quarters, hit 11 of 15 (73.3 from the field in the fourth.

Riquna Williams led the Sparks with 37 points, her most since scoring a career-high 51 for Tulsa in 2013.

The Aces committed 16 turnovers — compared to just four by the Sparks — but outrebounded Los Angeles 48-27.