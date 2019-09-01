Joseph’s triple leads Everett to 5-3 win over Vancouver

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Joseph hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the Everett AquaSox to a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday.

The triple by Joseph, part of a two-run inning, gave the AquaSox a 4-3 lead before Cesar Izturis Jr. hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Canadians tied the game 3-3 when Cameron Eden hit an RBI single, driving in Mc Gregory Contreras in the eighth.

Garrett Westberg (3-1) got the win in relief while Kyle Huckaby (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Canadians, Will Robertson homered and singled twice.

Everett improved to 12-4 against Vancouver this season.