Adkins’ double leads Salem-Keizer over Eugene in 10 innings

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Kwan Adkins hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 4-3 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Saturday.

Abdiel Layer scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Adkins. Later in the inning, Salem-Keizer added an insurance run when Adkins scored on a sacrifice fly by Alexander Canario.

In the bottom of the inning, Eugene scored on a double by Ryan Reynolds that brought home Jacob Olson. However, the rally ended when Deiyerbert Bolivar struck Josue Huma out to end the game.

Conner Nurse (2-4) got the win in relief while Jake Reindl (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.