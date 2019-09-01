Diamondbacks ride 6-game win streak into matchup with Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-50, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-66, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (4-4, 3.64 ERA) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (6-3, 3.81 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Diamondbacks are 30-36 against NL West teams. Arizona is averaging 4.9 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 109 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers are 38-22 in division games. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .336 is sixth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .392. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-5. Robbie Ray earned his 12th victory and Christian Walker went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Clayton Kershaw took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 164 hits and has 77 RBIs. Escobar is 11-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 75 extra base hits and is batting .308. Justin Turner is 11-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .230 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Max Muncy: (wrist), David Freese: (hamstring).