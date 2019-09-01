Mikolas expected to start as St. Louis hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (63-72, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-59, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-10, 4.93 ERA) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-13, 4.32 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds for a doubleheader Sunday.

The Cardinals are 37-24 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.92, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.31.

The Reds have gone 28-37 against division opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.22, Trevor Bauer paces the staff with a mark of 4.63. The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-2. John Gant earned his 10th victory and Tommy Edman went 3-for-4 for St. Louis. Raisel Iglesias registered his 11th loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 53 extra base hits and is batting .243. Yadier Molina is 15-for-33 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 39 home runs home runs and is slugging .543. Aristides Aquino is 13-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .296 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Reds: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Juan Graterol: (head).