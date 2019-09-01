Bears sign Whitehair to 5-year extension through 2024

The Chicago Bears have signed Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cody Whitehair to a five-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

The Bears announced the extension Sunday. ESPN reported that it was worth $52.5 million and includes $27.5 million guaranteed.

Whitehair was in the last season of his four-year rookie contract. The second-round draft pick out of Kansas State in 2016 has started all 48 regular-season games since entering the league. He has started primarily at center but will switch this season to left guard, where he started two games during the 2017 season.

Bears GM Ryan Pace says: "Cody embodies everything we look for in a Chicago Bear and I'm excited for us as an organization to extend him five more years."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bears open the regular season Thursday against the Packers.