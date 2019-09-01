Gonzalez leads Salem to 3-1 win over Carolina

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Daniel Gonzalez allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Salem Red Sox over the Carolina Mudcats in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Gonzalez (6-10) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Salem started the scoring in the first inning when Garrett Benge scored on a passed ball and Devlin Granberg scored on a double.

The Mudcats cut into the deficit in the third inning when Brice Turang hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Trever Morrison.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Red Sox tacked on another run in the sixth when Tanner Nishioka hit an RBI single, bringing home Triston Casas.

Wuilder Rodriguez (0-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out three in the Carolina League game.