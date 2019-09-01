Sports
Gonzalez leads Salem to 3-1 win over Carolina
SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Daniel Gonzalez allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Salem Red Sox over the Carolina Mudcats in a 3-1 win on Sunday.
Gonzalez (6-10) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.
Salem started the scoring in the first inning when Garrett Benge scored on a passed ball and Devlin Granberg scored on a double.
The Mudcats cut into the deficit in the third inning when Brice Turang hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Trever Morrison.
The Red Sox tacked on another run in the sixth when Tanner Nishioka hit an RBI single, bringing home Triston Casas.
Wuilder Rodriguez (0-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out three in the Carolina League game.
