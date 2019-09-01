Jets claim K Vedvik from Vikings, cut Bertolet, 3 others

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings' Kaare Vedvik stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Minneapolis. Coach Mike Zimmer said he was "at a loss" about his specialists, after Vedvik missed two field goals in the last exhibition game. AP Photo

The New York Jets have claimed kicker Kaare Vedvik off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings and waived Taylor Bertolet after he had an inconsistent summer.

The team also claimed wide receiver Braxton Berrios from New England, defensive end John Franklin-Myers from the Los Angeles Rams and defensive back Bennett Jackson from Baltimore.

To make room on their 53-man roster Sunday, the Jets waived wide receiver Greg Dortch and safety Doug Middleton and released linebacker Albert McClellan.

Vedvik, a native of Norway, struggled for Minnesota after being acquired last month from Baltimore, missing three of four field goals while punting five times for an average of 45.2 yards. He spent last season on the Ravens' injured list.

Vedvik replaces Bertolet, who missed three field goals in the Jets' preseason finale. Bertolet took over for Chandler Catanzaro, who retired after the first preseason game.