Higgins leads Iowa to 6-5 win over Memphis

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- P.J. Higgins homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Memphis Redbirds 6-5 on Sunday.

Iowa took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run double by Zack Short.

After the teams traded runs, the Redbirds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when John Nogowski hit a two-run home run.

The Redbirds saw their comeback attempt come up short after Adolis Garcia scored when a runner was thrown out and Randy Arozarena hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut the Iowa lead to 6-5.

Matt Swarmer (10-11) got the win in relief while Memphis starter Jake Woodford (9-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Max Schrock doubled and singled twice for the Redbirds. Garcia homered and singled, scoring two runs.