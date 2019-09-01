Daily’s double leads Hagerstown to 4-3 win over Lakewood

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Cole Daily hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 4-3 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Sunday.

Kyle Marinconz scored on the play to give the Suns a 1-0 lead after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Daily.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, the Suns took the lead for good when Justin Connell scored on a wild pitch.

Lakewood saw its comeback attempt come up short after Abrahan Gutierrez drew a bases-loaded walk and Cole Stobbe scored on a double play in the seventh to cut the Hagerstown lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alfonso Hernandez (1-2) got the win in relief while Lakewood starter Francisco Morales (1-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Stobbe homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the BlueClaws.