Allen leads Winston-Salem over Lynchburg 10-3

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Jonathan Allen homered twice and had three hits, driving in four as the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 10-3 on Sunday.

Trailing 3-0 in the second, Lynchburg cut into the lead when Henry Pujols hit a two-run home run.

The Dash added to their lead with four runs in the fourth inning, including RBI singles by Allen and Mitch Roman.

The Dash later added a run in the sixth and two in the ninth. In the sixth, Allen hit a solo home run, while Andrew Vaughn and Tate Blackman hit RBI singles in the ninth.

Winston-Salem right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio (9-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Cody Morris (2-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.