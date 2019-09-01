Rios, Garlick lead the way for Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Edwin Rios homered and doubled, driving in five runs and scoring three as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 11-5 on Sunday.

Kyle Garlick homered and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Okla. City.

Okla. City started the scoring in the first inning when Garlick hit a two-run home run.

The Dodgers later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Okla. City right-hander Logan Bawcom (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nick Neidert (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up six runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.

In the losing effort, the Baby Cakes recorded a season-high six doubles. For the Baby Cakes, Gabriel Guerrero homered and doubled, driving home two runs. Eddy Alvarez doubled twice and singled.