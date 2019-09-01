Banks leads Birmingham to 3-0 win over Biloxi

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Tanner Banks allowed just six hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Birmingham Barons over the Biloxi Shuckers in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Banks (5-7) struck out seven to get the win.

All three runs for Birmingham came in the second inning, when Luis Alexander Basabe hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Blake Rutherford.

Cameron Roegner (5-6) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Shuckers were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Barons' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.