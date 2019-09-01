Sports
Banks leads Birmingham to 3-0 win over Biloxi
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Tanner Banks allowed just six hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Birmingham Barons over the Biloxi Shuckers in a 3-0 win on Sunday.
Banks (5-7) struck out seven to get the win.
All three runs for Birmingham came in the second inning, when Luis Alexander Basabe hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Blake Rutherford.
Cameron Roegner (5-6) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.
The Shuckers were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Barons' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.
