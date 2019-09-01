Sports

Slegers leads Durham to 3-1 win over Gwinnett

The Associated Press

Durham, North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Aaron Slegers allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Durham Bulls over the Gwinnett Stripers in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Slegers (6-7) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Gwinnett tied the game when Alex Jackson hit an RBI single, driving in Adam Duvall.

Durham answered in the bottom of the frame when Dylan Cozens hit a solo home run.

The Bulls tacked on another run in the fifth when Guillermo Heredia hit an RBI single, driving in Michael Brosseau.

Touki Toussaint (1-6) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out seven and walked four.

