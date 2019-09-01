Kelenic leads Arkansas to 10-7 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Jarred Kelenic hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 10-7 on Sunday.

Kelenic hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Jesse Scholtens and then hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Trey Wingenter. Logan Taylor homered and singled in the win.

Kyle Wilcox (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Wingenter (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

In the losing effort, the Sod Poodles hit a season-high five home runs.