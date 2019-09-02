2 injured when race car hurtles over wall in Vermont

Vermont officials say two people were hurt when a car hurtled over a retaining wall during a qualifying heat for the 41st Labor Day Classic at Thunder Road.

Officials say both of the injured were track officials, one from Thunder Road and another from the American-Canadian tour.

Officials said in a statement that both suffered leg injuries.

Fans described scary moments on Sunday during the qualifying event for the annual stock car race in Barre. A medical helicopter was summoned to transport one of the victims.

Madison Urie told WCAX-TV it was "the worst thing I've seen in my entire life." Track officials postponed further racing after the crash.