Valera’s triple leads Lake County to 6-3 win over Great Lakes

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- George Valera hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 6-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Monday.

The triple by Valera, part of a four-run inning, gave the Captains a 5-2 lead before G. Valera scored on a passed ball later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Great Lakes cut into the deficit on a single by Leonel Valera that scored Dan Robinson.

Zach Draper (9-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Joel Inoa (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Loons, L. Valera doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.