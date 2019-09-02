Casas’ homer leads Salem to 3-1 win over Carolina

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Triston Casas hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 3-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Monday.

The home run by Casas scored Victor Acosta and Devlin Granberg to break a scoreless tie.

Carolina answered in the top of the next frame when Leugim Castillo hit an RBI double, scoring Wes Rogers to get within two.

Starter Alex Scherff (1-0) got the win while Matt Hardy (7-4) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.