Liberatore hits walk-off single, Dayton beats West Michigan 5-4

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Ernesto Liberatore hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Dayton Dragons beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-4 on Monday.

Matt Lloyd scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a hit batsman.

The Dragons scored two runs in the seventh before West Michigan tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Riley Greene hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wenceel Perez.

Reliever Matt Pidich (4-3) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one to pick up the win. Jared Tobey (1-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.