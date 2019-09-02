Benson, Trammell lead the way for Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Tyler Benson homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Arkansas Travelers 6-5 on Monday.

Taylor Trammell tripled and doubled with an RBI and a run for Amarillo.

Down 1-0, the Sod Poodles took the lead for good in the first inning when Brad Zunica singled to bring home Owen Miller and Kyle Overstreet.

The Sod Poodles later added single runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Nick Kuzia (2-2) got the win in relief while Arkansas starter Ljay Newsome (3-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Travelers, Cal Raleigh homered and singled.