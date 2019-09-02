Geraldo, Quinn lead the way for San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Manuel Geraldo tripled and doubled twice as the San Jose Giants topped the Stockton Ports 7-1 on Monday.

Heath Quinn homered and doubled with three RBIs for San Jose.

San Jose took the lead in the first when Diego Rincones hit a solo home run and Courtney Hawkins hit a two-run home run.

The Ports cut into the deficit in the third inning when Nico Giarratano scored on a forceout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Giants later added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Quinn hit a three-run home run, while Geraldo hit an RBI triple in the seventh.

San Jose right-hander Tristan Beck (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Xavier Altamirano (5-13) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.