St. Louis in action against San Francisco after Wainwright’s strong performance

San Francisco Giants (66-71, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (77-60, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (5-7, 5.49 ERA) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (8-7, 3.31 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -272; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Adam Wainwright. Wainwright pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits against San Francisco.

The Cardinals are 44-25 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.89, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.31.

The Giants are 36-33 on the road. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .338. The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-1. Adam Wainwright earned his 10th victory and Kolten Wong went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for St. Louis. Tyler Beede took his ninth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs and is slugging .460. Yadier Molina is 14-for-31 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 57 extra base hits and is batting .258. Evan Longoria is 13-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .270 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Giants: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder).