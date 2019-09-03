Angels take on the Athletics in division matchup

Los Angeles Angels (65-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (78-58, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (4-7, 6.10 ERA) Athletics: Mike Fiers (13-3, 3.36 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Oakland and Los Angeles will play on Tuesday.

The Athletics are 30-27 against the rest of their division. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.05. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.30 ERA.

The Angels are 27-37 against AL West Division opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .431 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .644.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .523. Jurickson Profar is 9-for-27 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Trout leads the Angels with 101 RBIs and is batting .295. Brian Goodwin is 11-for-33 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Angels: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Justin Anderson: (lat), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).