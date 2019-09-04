Yankees face Rangers, aim to build on Paxton’s solid showing

Texas Rangers (68-72, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (91-49, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-9, 3.77 ERA) Yankees: Chad Green (2-4, 5.01 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -333; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by James Paxton. Paxton threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with 12 strikeouts against Texas.

The Yankees are 52-22 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .332.

The Rangers are 28-43 in road games. Texas has hit 191 home runs as a team this season. Danny Santana leads the team with 24, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 171 hits and has 90 RBIs. Sanchez is 8-for-35 with a double, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Santana leads the Rangers with 24 home runs and is batting .287. Willie Calhoun is 8-for-35 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .201 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by six runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Greg Bird: (foot), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Gio Urshela: (groin), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (calf), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist).