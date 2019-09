Sports Remembering local coaching legend E.L. ‘Moose’ Godwin September 04, 2019 05:59 PM

Former Smiths Station High School football coach E.L. "Moose" Godwin died Aug. 30, 2019. He's in the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame, the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame, and the Smiths Station High School Sports Hall of Fame.