The Latest: Andreescu gets past Mertens at US Open

Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, pumps her fist after winning a point against Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Bianca Andreescu became the first teenager to reach the U.S. Open semifinals in a decade, beating Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The No. 15 seed improved to 13-3 in three-set matches and 31-4 overall with two titles this season.

The 19-year-old Canadian became the youngest semifinalist at Flushing Meadows since Caroline Wozniacki was also 19 when she was the runner-up in 2009.

The 25th-seeded Mertens was bidding for her second major semifinal, having lost in that round at the Australian Open in 2018.

___

6:20 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy advanced to his first Grand Slam semifinal after nearly four exhausting hours, edging Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

With both players fighting fatigue and a faulty serve down the stretch, Berrettini finally closed it out on his fifth match point — after double-faulting away his first chance long before that.

The match that began under muggy conditions ended under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, 3 hours, 57 minutes after it began.

The 24th-seeded Berrettini advanced to face No. 2 Rafael Nadal or No. 20 Diego Schwartzman.

___

5:15 p.m.

Gael Monfils and Matteo Berrettini are going to a fifth set in their men's quarterfinal match.

Monfils won the fourth set to even the match after the roof was closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the third.

The winner would earn a semifinal spot opposite either Rafael Nadal or Diego Schwartzman.

___

4:15 p.m.

The quarterfinal match between Gael Monfils and Matteo Berrettini at the U.S. Open was paused in the third set so the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium could be closed.

The 24th-seeded Berrettini had just held serve to take a 4-2 lead when play was stopped so the roof could be closed. Light rain had been falling and thunderstorms were in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

Monfils, the No. 13 seed, won the first set before Berrettini took the second.

___

2 p.m.

Belinda Bencic powered her way into her first Grand Slam semifinal, wearing down Donna Vekic for a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory at the U.S. Open.

The No. 12 seed from Switzerland followed up her victory over No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the fourth round by taking control of the match midway through the second set and winning the final three games.

Five years after making her lone quarterfinal appearance in a major tournament at the U.S. Open, Bencic advanced to face either 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu or No. 25 Elise Mertens.

___

11 a.m.

Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the U.S. Open has one member of the Big Three in the semifinals.

With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only major champion left on the men's side as he faces No. 20 Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday night.

Nadal, who has won three of his 18 major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarterfinal. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.

No. 13 Gael Monfils of France and No. 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarterfinal.

The women's quarterfinal matchups are No. 13 Belinda Bencic against No. 23 Donna Vekic, and 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu against No. 25 Elise Mertens. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.