Lexington beats Augusta 2-1

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Rubendy Jaquez scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 2-1 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the GreenJackets.

Jaquez scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a single by Jeison Guzman.

In the top of the fourth, Lexington took the lead on a solo home run by Guzman. Augusta answered in the seventh inning when Tyler Fitzgerald hit a solo home run.

Starter Jon Heasley (9-5) got the win while Adam Oller (5-7) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Augusta is 16-5 against Lexington this season.