Sports
Hall’s single leads Rocky Mountain to 6-3 win over Grand Junction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Alex Hall hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 6-3 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Wednesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Vibes and a four-game winning streak for the Rockies.
Nick Egnatuk scored on the play to give the Vibes a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and stole second.
After Rocky Mountain added two runs in the third, the Rockies cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Bladimir Restituyo hit a two-run single.
The Vibes later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Carlos Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch, while Michael Wilson scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.
Abner Uribe (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Grand Junction starter Cayden Hatcher (3-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
Brenton Doyle singled three times for the Rockies.
