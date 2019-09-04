Hernandez helps to shut out Rancho Cuca., Lake Elsinore wins 2-0

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Osvaldo Hernandez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2-0 on Wednesday.

Hernandez (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Gerardo Carrillo (5-10) went seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Both runs for Lake Elsinore came in the sixth inning when Luis Campusano hit an RBI double and Eguy Rosario hit a sacrifice fly.

Xavier Edwards singled twice, also stealing two bases in the win.

The Quakes were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Storm's staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Rancho Cuca. is 22-9 against Lake Elsinore this season.