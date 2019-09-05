Peacock, Ellis carry Jackson to 9-1 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Drew Ellis hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in four, and Matt Peacock allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Jackson Generals topped the Montgomery Biscuits 9-1 on Thursday.

Peacock (9-4) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Jackson started the scoring with a big third inning, when Ryan Grotjohn and Camden Duzenack scored on an error and Ellis hit a two-run home run.

Following the big inning, the Biscuits cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Lucius Fox hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Carl Chester.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Generals later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the eighth.

Kenny Rosenberg (11-5) went seven innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

For the Biscuits, Chester doubled twice.