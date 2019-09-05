Schneemann’s single leads Lake County to 4-0 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Daniel Schneemann hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 4-0 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Thursday.

The single by Schneemann started the scoring in a four-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Quentin Holmes scored on a groundout and Schneemann scored on an error.

Jake Miednik (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jeff Belge (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Lake County took advantage of some erratic Great Lakes pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

The Loons were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Captains' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.