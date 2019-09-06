Colorado faces Seattle following Lewis’ 2-goal game

Seattle Sounders FC (13-8-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (8-14-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Seattle after Jonathan Lewis registered two goals against New York.

The Rapids are 4-8-5 against Western Conference teams. Colorado is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference allowing 54 goals.

The Sounders are 7-6-5 in Western Conference games. Seattle is 4-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kei Kamara leads Colorado with 11 goals. Diego Rubio has six goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

Bradley Shaun Smith leads Seattle with seven assists. Raul Ruidiaz has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 3-5-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Seattle: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).

Seattle: Victor Rodriguez (injured), Will Bruin (injured).