Blankenhorn’s single leads Pensacola to 3-2 win over Biloxi

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Travis Blankenhorn hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Pensacola Blue Wahoos a 3-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday.

Royce Lewis scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Trevor Larnach.

The single by Blankenhorn scored Lewis to give the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 lead.

Pensacola went up 2-0 after Alex Kirilloff and Ryan Costello hit solo home runs in the third and fourth innings. Biloxi answered in the next half-inning when Joantgel Segovia hit a sacrifice fly and Jake Gatewood scored on a sacrifice.

Kirilloff homered and singled in the win.

Dakota Chalmers (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Biloxi starter Bowden Francis (7-9) took the loss in the Southern League game.