Santander takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Rangers

Texas Rangers (70-73, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-95, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jonathan Hernandez (1-0, 1.59 ERA) Orioles: Aaron Brooks (4-7, 5.81 ERA)

LINE: Orioles -131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Santander is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Baltimore readies to play Texas.

The Orioles are 22-48 on their home turf. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .347.

The Rangers are 30-44 on the road. Texas has slugged .428 this season. Danny Santana leads the club with a .540 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 24 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 3-1. Kolby Allard notched his fourth victory and Nick Solak went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. John Means took his 10th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 62 extra base hits and is slugging .515. Santander is 17-for-41 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 143 hits and has 61 RBIs. Jose Trevino is 7-for-21 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .287 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).