Mariners look to break 4-game slide against Astros

Seattle Mariners (58-84, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (92-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 5.36 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (17-5, 2.57 ERA)

LINE: Astros -403; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Astros are 44-15 against the rest of their division. The Houston offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .324.

The Mariners are 25-43 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle has slugged .436 this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with a .508 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 21 home runs. The Astros won the last meeting 11-9. Josh James recorded his fifth victory and Brantley went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Matt Wisler took his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 68 extra base hits and is batting .295. Jose Altuve has 13 hits and is batting .283 over the last 10 games for Houston.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 29 home runs home runs and is slugging .465. Seager is 10-for-39 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), George Springer: (head), Yuli Gurriel: (leg), Carlos Correa: (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Ryon Healy: (back), J.P. Crawford: (hamstring), Omar Narvaez: (back).