Reyes’ homer leads Orem to 4-2 win over Ogden

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Jose Reyes hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Orem Owlz to a 4-2 win over the Ogden Raptors on Saturday.

The home run by Reyes scored Cristian Gomez to give the Owlz a 3-1 lead.

The Owlz tacked on another run in the fifth when Jeremiah Jackson hit an RBI double, bringing home Gomez.

Ogden saw its comeback attempt come up short after Imanol Vargas hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to cut the Orem lead to 4-2.

Gomez doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Orem.

James Varela (1-0) got the win in relief while Ogden starter Adolfo Ramirez (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.