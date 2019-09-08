Los Angeles to visit Chicago Sunday

Los Angeles Angels (67-76, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (62-80, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (4-7, 6.27 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-7, 6.75 ERA)

LINE: Angels -120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Los Angeles will face off on Sunday.

The White Sox are 33-37 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .402 as a unit. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Angels are 32-42 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .432 as a unit. Mike Trout leads the team with a slugging percentage of .647. The Angels won the last meeting 8-7. Andrew Heaney recorded his fourth victory and Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Los Angeles. Dylan Covey took his eighth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 110 RBIs and is batting .281. Tim Anderson is 16-for-42 with six doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 149 hits and has 44 RBIs. Albert Pujols is 12-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .266 batting average, 7.62 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Angels: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Justin Anderson: (lat), Mike Trout: (toe), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).