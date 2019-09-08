Casey wins his 1st European Tour title in 5 years

England's Pauls Casey celebrates after winning the European Open golf tournament, in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday Sept. 8, 2019. Axel Heimken

Ryder Cup star Paul Casey carded a 6-under 66 to win the European Open by one shot on Sunday for his first European Tour title in five years.

Casey started the day a stroke behind overnight leaders Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre and held his nerve with a bogey-free round to claim his 14th European Tour victory at 14-under 274 overall.

It was Casey's first European Tour title since he won the KLM Open in 2014.

Casey, a four-time Ryder Cup player, is the third successive English player to win the tournament after 2017 winner Jordan Smith and Richard McEvoy in 2018.

Home favorite Ritthammer, Scottish rookie MacIntyre and Austria's Matthias Schwab finished at 13 under in a three-way tie for second, one ahead of Bernd Wiesberger.

Casey led after opening with a 66 at Green Eagle Golf Courses on Thursday, shot a second round 73 but fought back Saturday with a 69.