Sandoval gets the start for Angels in series opener against Indians

Cleveland Indians (83-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-77, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (13-7, 3.24 ERA) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-2, 4.91 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Cleveland are set to begin a three-game series.

The Angels are 35-34 on their home turf. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .326 is eighth in the league. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .427.

The Indians have gone 40-32 away from home. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.76. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.24 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 45 home runs and has 104 RBIs. Brian Goodwin is 10-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 67 extra base hits and has 67 RBIs. Carlos Santana is 9-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Indians: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).