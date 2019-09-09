Astros host Athletics, look to build on Cole’s strong outing

Oakland Athletics (84-59, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (94-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (14-3, 3.52 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (14-5, 3.09 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Gerrit Cole. Cole pitched eight innings, giving up one run on one hit with 15 strikeouts against Seattle.

The Astros are 46-15 against opponents from the AL West. Houston has hit 241 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with 34, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Athletics have gone 33-27 against division opponents. The Oakland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.00, Homer Bailey leads the staff with a mark of 4.87.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is batting .298. George Springer is 8-for-26 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 80 RBIs and is batting .254. Matt Olson has 14 hits and is batting .368 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Yuli Gurriel: (leg), Carlos Correa: (back).

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (leg).